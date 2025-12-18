Rob Reiner’s Final Movie Release Is on Pause Following His and Wife Michele’s Deaths

Rob Reiner‘s final film, Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, which has yet to have an official release date, has officially been put on pause in the wake of the filmmaker’s tragic murder. He and his wife, Michele, were reportedly killed by their son, Nick, on Dec. 14.

Nick, 32, is being charged with murder. He reportedly had years of substance abuse and mental health issues, including at least 18 stints in rehab, throughout the years.

If convicted, he faces life in prison and potentially the death penalty. Sources close to the family told PEOPLE Nick was entitled, troubled, and refused to work but believed he deserved a certain lifestyle. His sister, Romy, reportedly alerted authorities that Nick should be a suspect due to him being “dangerous.”

The Reiners’ other two children have released a statement about their parents’ death, telling the media. They said that they are heartbroken by the “horrific and devastating loss of our parents. Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

Regarding the film, Variety reports that Bleecker Street acquired U.S. distribution rights to the concert performance film directed by Reiner in October. Despite no release date, the company initially set plans for an IMAX release in 2026. Amid the couple’s death, sources told the publication, “the best path forward is decided with those closest to Rob and his family.”

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer all reprise their roles as the fictional members of the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap in the film, where they put on a once-in-a-lifetime concert marking the first-ever rock show filmed at Stonehenge, the historic English heritage site forever linked to Spinal Tap’s iconic song of the same name. Shania Twain, Eric Clapton, and Josh Groban also make guest appearances.