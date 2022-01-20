Riley Keough Leaves Upcoming Movie Role

Even Riley Keough cannot be in two places at once. With two television shows in the works, Keough dropped out of Manodrome, a movie she recently signed on to star in. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, will remain a producer on the movie though.

Odessa Young, who starred in the Paramount+ series The Stand and alongside William Jackson Harper in The Man in the Woods, replaced Keough as one of the main stars of Manodrome. Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Ethan Suplee and Phil Ettinger also star in the movie, reports Deadline. John Trengove wrote the script and is signed to direct.

The story centers on Ralphie (Eisenberg), an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder. He joins a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his sense of reality when his repressed desires reach the surface. Young will play a character named Sal. Young’s other films include The Daughter, A Million Little Pieces, Assassination Nation, Shirley and Mothering Sunday.

“Odessa is my favorite actor and I am so happy she’s playing Sal. She’s brought so much life to the character and we are honored to have had the opportunity to work with her,” Keough said in a statement to Deadline. Keough is producing under her Felix Culpa banner with Gina Gammell and Ryan Zacarias. Ben Giladi will produce for Rainmaker Entertainment.

Although Keough will not be seen in Manodrome, she will be seen in the upcoming shows Daisy Jones & The Six and The Terminal List. Daisy Jones was filmed last year and is based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid about a fictional 1970s rock band. Keough plays the title role, alongside Sebastian Chacon, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, and Sam Claflin. The script was written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is involved in the production. The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video.

The Terminal List is another Amazon project. It is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name and will be directed by Antoine Fuqua. The show stars Chris Pratt as James Reese, a Navy SEAL who returns home with memories of a covert mission that do not make sense. He starts questioning his own role in the operation and learns about the dark forces endangering his life and loved ones at home. The show also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Arlo Mertz.