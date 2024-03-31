Richard Gere Honors Louis Gossett Jr. After 'An Officer and a Gentleman' Co-Star's Death

Richard Gere penned a touching statement honoring Louis Gossett Jr., after the Oscar-winning actor died earlier in March. According to Deadline, Gere issued the statement recalling his time with the late actor and the importance of his performance in their shared production.

"He stayed in character the whole time," Gere said, adding that Gossett "took his job very seriously" and "did his research" in the role. "I don't think we ever saw him socially. He was the drill sergeant 24 hours a day, and it showed clearly in his performance. He drove every scene he was in."

Gere also says that Gossett was a "tough guy with a heart of gold," and celebrated his win at the Academy Awards. "We were all so proud of him when he won his Oscar," Gere closes his statement. "Condolences to his family."

Gere also spoke with Variety shortly after news of Gossett's passing, sharing how people still bring up the film on the street. "Every once in a while, I hear people calling me from across the street, 'Hey Mayo, Mayo-nnaise,' and that's Lou," Gere told the outlet. "We were all proud of the film and Lou was proud of his work in it – and he should be! He was a humble guy...We were pleased for him as an artist, and as a man, that he got that recognition.

"Lou was a sweetheart. He was a very gentle, sensitive and intelligent guy. He really cared about his craft. He cared about creating a character and doing a good job. He was a team player, there to serve the story," Gere added. The longer conversation can be read at Variety.