'Prey For The Devil' Exclusive Clip: Sister Ann Reveals Traumatic 'Hurt' in Her 'Possessed' Past

Lionsgate's Prey For The Devil is coming to theaters later this month, and in a new exclusive sneak peek clip, Sister Ann reveals the traumatic "hurt" in her "possessed" past. The brief scene finds Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) speaking with Dr. Peters (Virginia Madsen). Sister Ann is sharing about her difficult childhood, growing up in a house of abuse.

Sister Ann reveals that, as a young girl, she understood her mother to be two people, with a dark entity occasionally taking over. "Every night she would come to my room. Sometimes she was my mother... and sometimes she wasn't." She says her mother would comb her hair, and hum a song, and then "she'd hurt me." She added, "And then she'd hold me, and cry, and say the voice inside her head made her do it." Dr. Peters expresses her sympathy to Sister Ann, noting how "abuse at the hands of someone you trust" can be hard. "My mother was incapable of hurting me. She loved me," she fired back. "It was the thing inside her. She was possessed." Watch the full clip below!

Sister Ann believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist... but who, or what, called her? In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, she seeks out a place at an exorcism school reopened by the Catholic Church. Until now these schools have only trained priests in the Rite of Exorcism – but a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Ann's gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl, who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago. Determined to root out the evil, she soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her.

Prey for the Devil is directed by Daniel Stamm (The Last Exorcism), from a screenplay by Robert Zappia. The story was written by Zappia with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones. Additional stars of the film include Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, and the late Ben Cross. Notably, this was Cross' final film role before his passing in 2021. Prey for the Devil was originally scheduled to be released earlier this year but its theater release was moved to Oct. 28.