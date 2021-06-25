Netflix Star Starring in 'Polly Pocket' Film Written and Directed by Lena Dunham

✖

Mattel and MGM are super-sizing Polly Pocket for the big screen with Golden Globe winner Lena Dunham attached as a writer, and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) to star. Collins is also listed as a producer on the film alongside Dunham's production company Good Thing Going. The feature film promises to be reminiscent of Tyra Banks' Life-Size film as it follows a young girl who forms a bond with a pocket-sized woman (Collins). According to Deadline, Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will executive produce on behalf of Good Thing Going while Winnie Carrillo and Sandino Moya-Smith will EP for MGM. Additionally, Kevin McKeon and Robbie Brenner will supervise production for Mattel.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM,” Dunham said Thursday. “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

Collins echoed Dunham's excitement in a follow-up statement, adding, “I’m so excited to partner with this inspiring powerhouse of a team. Developing this project with Robbie, Lena, Mattel and MGM to reintroduce Polly in a fun, modern way has been such a treat. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”

“We look forward to working with our partners at Mattel Films to help bring Lena and Lily’s vision for a Polly Pocket movie to audiences the world over," said MGM's Film Group chairman and Film Group president Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. “Polly Pocket is an iconic franchise that has resonated with children for more than three decades,” said Brenner, EP of Mattel Films. “The incredible nostalgia that Polly evokes, coupled with Lena’s fresh approach and Lily’s take on the character, will introduce an entirely new interpretation of this classic brand to audiences. We look forward to working with MGM to produce a feature film that will appeal to the whole family.”

The new film joins a packed slate of upcoming features being developed by the popular toy company's film division. Other Mattel films in development include American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and more.