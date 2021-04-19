Vin Diesel to Star in 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots' Live-Action Movie Based off Classic Game

✖

The beloved tabletop boxing game Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots is getting the big screen treatment, and Vin Diesel is signed on to star. According to Deadline, the actor, Mattel Films, and Universal are teaming up for a live-action film based on the classic game, which was first launched in 1966 and finds Red Rocker and Blue Bomber pitted against one another in the ring.

The film adaptation will reportedly follow "a father and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine." Ryan Engle, the writer behind the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-starring film Rampage, wrote the screenplay for the film, and Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel, which is also working on a number of other live-action adaptations of their other game and toy IPs, such as American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, and Magic 8 Ball, among several others. Along with developing via his One Race Films banner, Diesel will also star in a yet-to-be-announced role. Confirming the project, the actor said, "to take the classic Rock 'Em Sock 'Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world building, franchise making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting."

"We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films and Universal," Robbie Brenner, EP of Mattel Films, added of the project. "Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots."

Diesel is not the only member in his family to add a new credit to their name. The actor's 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair is set to appear in the upcoming film F9, the newest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. TMZ first reported on Vincent's casting, and according to the outlet, the 10-year-old will portray a younger version of his father's character Dominic Toretto. A young Dominic was previously seen in Furious 7, though an actor by the name of Alex McGee took on the role for that film. Vincent is said to have filmed his scenes back in 2019 when he was just 9.

F9 was originally slated to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2020, though it has faced numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is now set to make its theatrical debut on June 25. The Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots live-action film does not yet have a release date and no further information, including additional casting, has been announced.