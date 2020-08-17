'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Remake Coming, Will Smith and Kevin Hart to Star

A remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles is officially coming, and it will be starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart. According to Deadline, both actors will also produce the movie, which is being written by Aeysha Carr, who has worked on shows like Brooklyn 99, The Carmichael Show, and Everybody Hates Chris. No word at this time on who may direct.

Written and directed by John Hughes, the original Planes, Trains and Automobiles is a classic comedy film starring Steve Martin and John Candy. It is widely defined as a road-trip buddy comedy, but has some heartfelt dramatic moments as well. It follows two men — perpetually-irritated marketing executive Neal Page (Martin), and kindhearted-yet-obnoxious shower-ring salesman Del Griffith (Candy) — as they try desperately to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving. As one thing after another goes wrong, Neal and Del grow more and more frustrated with one another, but eventually realize they're better going it together than alone. The film was not a massive box office success upon release, but it made almost $50 million on a $30 million budget, and in the years since has become a beloved holiday film.

Hughes — who passed away in 2009 — was the quintessential '80s director, helming films like Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles, and The Breakfast Club. However, he is also very well-known for writing another classic holiday film: Home Alone. In 2015, TIME ran a special on the film, and revealed how Hughes came up with the idea for the movie. "I was going away on vacation," he said, ‘"and making a list of everything I didn’t want to forget. I thought, 'Well, I’d better not forget my kids.' Then I thought, 'What if I left my 10-year-old son at home? What would he do?'"

Hughes only directed eight films during his career, but he wrote many more, such as the first three National Lampoon's Vacation films. He and Candy were frequent collaborators, with the Canadian actor starring in a number of Hughes' films, like Uncle Buck and The Great Outdoors. After writing and directing Curly Sue in 1991, Hughes never directed again. He did, however, go on to write classic '90s films such as Dennis the Menace, 101 Dalmatians, and Flubber. His final writing credit would come with 2008's Drillbit Taylor, which was written by Kristofor Brown and Seth Rogen from a story by Hughes.