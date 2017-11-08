These Dancing Pennywise Videos Are the Best Thing on Twitter

Not only is Stephen King’s IT dominating the box office, but the horror film is also commanding attention all over social media. If you haven’t noticed yet, Dancing Pennywise has become a Twitter phenomenon.

Just a heads up, there will be some mild spoilers for IT throughout this article so, if you haven’t watched the movie yet, be careful reading ahead.

An account on Twitter, called Pennywise Dancing, uses a clip of the clown from the movie and sets it to all kinds of different songs. From hard rap, to ’80s one-hit-wonders, the account has made videos out of just about every genre.

While Pennywise Dancing has been a thing since the movie came out, fans didn’t start picking up on it until the account entered a Twitter conversation between Stephen King and actress Katey Sagal.

Responding to King

Back in June, former Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal asked her fans which song, if they could only pick one, they would want to listen to for the rest of their lives. IT author Stephen King replied with a joke about Mambo #5.

Mambo #5, by Lou Bega.

(Kidding) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 11, 2017

Using that old conversation, the Pennywise Dancing account decided to take King’s choice to heart. The user replied to King’s tweet by saying, “Well…”

Along with the message, there was a video of Pennywise, getting his groove on to the Lou Bega dance hit.

Movie Context

Okay, so here are where the spoilers start to come in.

The scene being used in the video is from the third act of the film, when Beverly Marsh is taken into the sewer by Pennywise.

Beverly is trying to find a way out of Pennywise’s creepy lair, when some odd carnival music starts to play, and a giant door opens in the middle of the room. Pennywise immediately appears, doing a ridiculous dance and making an evil face at the young girl.

If you recall, in the beginning of the movie, as well as the original TV event, the clown introduces himself as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. It’s always been a part of who he is, so the dancing scene shouldn’t have been much of a surprise.

Cotton Eye Joe pic.twitter.com/nCiSk4c2Iz — Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017

Pennywise Dancing

The Pennywise Dancing account has created 27 videos at the time of writing this article, and they’re all pretty well-timed. Of course, some are way more popular than others.

Of all the videos, the most shared on Twitter is the video utilizing “Everytime We Touch,” by Cascada. Along with it, “Take on Me” and “Hey Ya!” have also garnered plenty of attention from users.

Most recently, the account made videos using “The Macarena,” “Numa Numa,” and “Botten Anna.”