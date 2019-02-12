Parkland Shooting Documentary Featuring Survivor Interviews Releasing Tuesday

A documentary about the Parkland, Florida school shooting is out on Tuesday, featuring interviews with the survivors themselves.

A new documentary about the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February comes out on Tuesday, two days before the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. It is titled Parkland: Inside Building 12, and it comes from filmmaker Charlie Minn, co-produced by Dreamscape Media. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video and hoopla digital on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The documentary leans heavily on eye-witness testimony by the survivors of the shooting, many of whom have gone on to become some of the most prominent activists in the country. It includes interviews with Emma Gonzalez, Maddy Wilford and others. Minn and his crew interviewed students and teachers alike, and the never-before-seen footage tells the story of the shooting that changed the way these tragedies are covered in the news media for good.

The documentary also features re-enactments of the shooting, and the quick reactions of survivors in those brief few minutes they were under fire.

“Six minutes and 20 seconds. That’s all it took for a normal school day to become a national nightmare. For the survivors, for the victims, and for their loved ones, it’s a tragedy we must never forget – and we made this film in their honor,” said Minn. “PARKLAND: INSIDE BUILDING 12 focuses on the selfless and heroic acts that occurred within the halls of Building 12; and honors the countless lives that were changed on February 14, 2018.”

The film is not all grizzly and violent, however. It also takes a look at the March For Our Lives movement and other activist causes survivors have taken up since they were attacked. It traces their national tour for rallies and political initiatives to try and ensure that this would never happen again.

Perhaps most notably, the shooter himself features very little in the film. Minn decided not to even mention the former student by name, focusing instead on the victims and their stories. The attack was carried out by 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, who likely faces the the death penalty for his attack.

Instead, the movie emphasizes the quick-thinking and self-sacrifice that same teachers and students carried out to minimize the damage done during the shooting as much as possible.

“The survivors of Parkland have created a movement,” said Minn. “One year after Parkland, we hope this film can contribute to the grassroots movement that prompted students, faculty, and parents to seek real change.”



Parkland: Inside Building 12 is available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.