'Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection' Review: Essential for Fans of Fright-Filled Franchise

Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection has been released, and it is definitely essential for fans of the fright-filled franchise. This brand-new Blu-ray set contains all seven Paranormal Activity films, including Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, which debuted exclusively on Paramount+ in 2021. Fans also get Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, a full-length documentary about the series, which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews.

In a press release about the collection, Paramount Pictures explains: "Packed with chills and horrifying surprises, this must-own collection also features the 90+ minute documentary Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity. This definitive documentary chronicles the complete story of Paranormal Activity from indie sensation to blockbuster franchise. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, newly revealed footage from the terrifying films, and insight from fans, it's a must-see exploration of the movies that reimagined the 'found footage' genre for a whole new generation of viewers." Pick up the set from Amazon by clicking here.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection includes a total of nine Blu-ray discs, containing theatrical and unrated versions of Paranormal Activity 1-4, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. Fans will also find an alternate ending available for the original film, as well as an unrated version with an alternate ending for Ghost Dimension. Impressively, the collection also includes the out-of-print 3D Blu-ray of Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. For those who were eager for more of Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, the Blu-ray includes over 20 minutes of deleted scenes and an alternate ending. Additionally, the set includes digital codes for each film and an exclusive "home security sticker."

In Next of Kin, "a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community, in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister." The film is directed by William Eubank (Underwater) from a script by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), and stars Emily Bader (Charmed), Roland Buck III (Chicago Med), Dan Lippert (Son of Zorn), and Henry Ayers-Brown (The Deuce).

While Eubank is new to the Paranormal Activity franchise, Landon has actually been integral to it for years. He wrote Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, which he also directed. The Paranormal Activity franchise has been wildly successful since the first film debuted back in 2007. Over the years, the currently released films have earned more than $890 million at the global box office. That is on a small budget of just over $28 million to produce the six theatrical movies.