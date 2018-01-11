Who Is Hosting the Oscars?

Hollywood’s award season is well underway, and with the 90th Academy Awards approaching many are wondering who is hosting the big ceremony.

As was previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel, the host of ABC’s late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, will be handling hosting duties at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Kimmel hosted the awards show last year as well, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.

Recently, the Academy Awards producers released a new poster for the big show, which gives fans a first-look at the big Oscars awards show.

The poster features Kimmel striking various poses while holding an Oscar award, and it also reveals the previously reported air-date details for the awards ceremony.

It has also been confirmed that the Academy Awards will take place on March 4th, at 8 p.m. ET, which is a full 30 minutes earlier than many of its prior telecasts.

This could be due to the tendency for many awards shows to run over their designated time. Allowing for an extra half-hour could help with that issue.

Interestingly, it is not just the ceremony time that has been adjusted, as the show actually kicking off a week later than usual. Traditionally, the Academy Awards show is held on the final Sunday in February, but due to the Winter Olympics it was pushed back by one week for 2018.