Oscars 2022 Gift Bag Includes Overseas Plot of Land

The Oscars are known for jaw-dropping live moments, iconic fashion looks, and, yes, even those extravagant gift bags. This year’s gift bags are no exception. According to the Robb Report, the gift bags for Oscars 2022 may feature the wildest thing yet, as recipients will reportedly receive a plot of land in Scotland.

While they will include an array of goodies, the most interesting item in the mix is a gift-sized plot of land in Scotland. This gift comes courtesy of Highland Titles. It will allow the recipients to contribute directly to the establishment of nature reserves in Scotland. Additionally, their plot of land will come along with a title, as the recipients will be able to call themselves either a Lord, Laird, or Lady of Glencoe. Of course, that’s not all that the Oscar nominees will receive.

On top of becoming literal royalty, they’ll get to live out that lifestyle with an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland. There will also be some goodies including gold-flecked, chocolate-dipped Posh Pretzels, a skincare kit from Byroe, limited-edition Trust Me Vodka bottles, and more. Unsurprisingly, these gift bags come with high price tags, with this year’s totaling in the six-figure range.

The pricey gift bags are given to each of the nominees for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director. As a result, some of those who will be receiving them this year will be Will Smith (King Richard), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), and Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers). Distinctive Assets grants these presents to the nominees and the company is celebrating its 20th year of its “Everybody Wins” gift bags. The company has no association with the Academy Awards despite the fact that they are given to the show’s nominees.

The 2022 Oscars are set to take place on Sunday, March 27. Unlike prior ceremonies, this year’s awards show will feature a host. In fact, the Academy Awards are set to have three hosts looking over the festivities — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. They will serve as the first hosts of the show since 2018, which is when Jimmy Kimmel took over hosting duties. This will also mark the first time in a while that the Oscars will be hosted by three individuals. The last time this took place was over 35 years ago when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan hosted in 1987.