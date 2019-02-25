Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Treated by Paramedics After Falling off Stage

A particularly starstruck Rami Malek fell off the Oscars stage after winning Best Actor Sunday night, prompting a visit from paramedics.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star, who took home the hardware for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, was photographed tumbling off the stage at 91st Academy Awards and falling into the audience area after the ceremony ended.

The 37-year-old actor did his best to hold onto his Best Actor statue during the fall. He looked surprised after hitting the ground and was helped up by those around him.

Paramedics were then called in to treat Malek, who moved into a chair in the front row. His injuries weren’t immediately clear, although he appeared uninjured when he spoke to reporters backstage.

During his Best Actor acceptance speech, Malek gushed over co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton and shared a passionate kiss with her afterward.

“My mom is in here somewhere, I love you. I love you, lady,” Malek said while accepting the award. “My family, thank you for all of this. My dad didn’t get to see me do any of this, but I think he’s looking down on me right now. This is a monumental moment.”

He praised the film for telling the story of a gay man and an immigrant who lived his life as “unapologetically himself.” Mercury, who was born in Zanzibar to parents from India, moved to England with his family as a teenager. Malek, who is the son of immigrants from Egypt, is a first-generation American.

He also thanked Queen, director Graham King, the Academy, and “people who took a chance on me every step of the way.”

“I might not have been the obvious choice but I guess it worked out,” he quipped.

Finally, he shouted out Boynton, 25, who played Mercury’s former fiancée, Mary Austin, in the biopic.

“Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film,” he concluded. “You are beyond immensely talented you have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

Bohemian Rhapsody, which chronicles Queen from the 1970s when Mercury joined forced with Brian May and Roger Taylor until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, took home four of the five Oscars it was nominated for. Since its release in November, it has racked up over $900 million in the world box office.