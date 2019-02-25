Oscars 2019: Joel McHale Roasts Queen’s Brian May Amid ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Picking up Awards

Queen guitarist Brian May‘s rockin’ hairstyle is a bit outdated, if you ask Joel McHale. The comedian took to Twitter during Sunday night’s Oscars broadcast to roast May’s curly mane while he sat in the audience of the 91st Academy Awards.

I’d like to thank Louis XIV pic.twitter.com/44wwKvb6SP — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) February 25, 2019

“I’d like to thank Louis XIV,” the Community alum captioned the photo of May dressed to the nines alongside his wife Anita Dobson, of course referencing King Louis XIV and his infamous head of hair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

May’s Queen bandmate, Roger Taylor, also attended the award ceremony, where they rocked out at the top of the show with Adam Lambert to a few of Queen’s most famous songs. The rockers were depicted, alongside the late Freddie Mercury, in Bohemian Rhapsody, which was nominated for five Oscars. At press time, the film took home three (Sound Mixing, Film Editing and Sound Editing); Best Pictures and Best Actor had not yet been announced.

The film and its nominations are not without controversy, however. Aside from merit, which many critics don’t believe the film has for Oscar-level accolades, many Oscars viewers were disappointed Sunday night when those issuing acceptance speeches for the film didn’t denounce fired director Bryan Singer, who is accused of multiple sexual assaults.

When Bohemian Rhapsody composer and editor John Ottman accepted the Oscar for Film Editing, many took to Twitter to complain that he didn’t denounce Singer, with whom he has worked for two decades, according to film and TV critics.

“John Ottman has been editing films for Bryan Singer since 1995!” Variety’s chief TV critic, Daniel D’Addario, tweeted.

“John Ottman has been editing Bryan Singer’s films since Apt Pupil. He’s his most committed collaborator. Just saying,” film critic Kayleigh Donaldson wrote.

“John Ottman won a #Oscar for Best Editing. Working with Bryan Singer made his career and he’s edited almost all of Singer’s films over the last 20 years. He did not denounce his former boss, the accused child rapist Bryan Singer,” one Twitter user wrote.

Earlier this year, May found himself in hot water after he appeared to defend Singer on Instagram. After a fan told him he needed to “unfollow” Singer, he told them to “look after your own business” and to “learn to respect the fact that a man or woman is innocent until proven guilty.”

The comment earned much backlash, with many calling it disrespectful to the alleged victims who have come forward.

In his response to the backlash, May apologized for his “hasty and inconsiderate” message, and apologized to both the specific Instagram user, as well as “anyone else out there that I inadvertently offended.”

“My response was a result of my perception that someone was telling me what to do,” he wrote, in part of the lengthy caption of his post. “I now realise that I was completely wrong in thinking that.”