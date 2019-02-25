Oscars 2019: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Editor John Ottman’s Speech Confuses Social Media

Bohemian Rhapsody took home its third Oscar award Sunday night with Film Editing — but many viewers didn’t appreciate composer and editor John Ottman‘s acceptance speech, disappointed that he didn’t denounce fired director Bryan Singer.

Throughout his acceptance speech, Ottman thanked Queen, star Rami Malek, who is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, as well as several others involved in the making of the biopic. However, the fact that he did not address the sexual assault allegations against Singer, who was fired just weeks before the film wrapped shooting, did not sit well with people.

“John Ottman won a #Oscar for Best Editing. Working with Bryan Singer made his career and he’s edited almost all of Singer’s films over the last 20 years. He did not denounce his former boss, the accused child rapist Bryan Singer,” one Twitter user wrote.

“John Ottman has been editing films for Bryan Singer since 1995!” Variety’s chief TV critic, Daniel D’Addario, tweeted.

“John Ottman has been editing Bryan Singer’s films since Apt Pupil. He’s his most committed collaborator. Just saying,” film critic Kayleigh Donaldson wrote.

“John Ottman is Singer’s frequent editor and composer. He can piss off too,” one Twitter user wrote.

“John Ottman was 100% aware of Bryan Singer’s actions, for the record,” someone else said.

Singer faces multiple sexual assault allegations following a report from The Atlantic detailing four new alleged accounts from men who had not previously spoken about their experiences. One of the alleged victims claimed he was molested by Singer when he was 13 years old.

The accounts add to the previous allegations against Singer, including one from a Seattle man who alleged that he raped him in 2003 when he was 17. A 2014 lawsuit, the first sexual assault allegations Singer faced, was eventually withdrawn by the accuser.

Singer admitted to “creative differences on set” of Bohemian Rhapsody but claimed his departure was because 20th Century Fox would not allow him to take time away to deal with an ill parent.

Singer has categorically denied all of the claims against him.

Bohemian Rhapsody has been the subject of much awards buzz throughout Hollywood, including its three wins already Sunday night and its nomination for Best Picture, which time will tell if it wins.