Original 'Mean Girls' Stars Reunite for New Commercial

Some of the original cast of Mean Girls have reunited, and it is so fetch. With Halloween being over, it is officially time to look forward to the next major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Companies are already starting to advertise for the shopping holiday and the sales and chaos that will ensue. To hype up sales for Walmart, the company recruited some of North Shore's finest for an ad that will even make Regina George happy.

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried are front and center for the Black Friday commercial that will take people right back to 2004. With Lohan's Cady Heron once again doing a voiceover to explain what's going on, she tells the viewers that they shop Black Friday deals. Meanwhile, Chabert's Gretchen Wieners drives up to the front of the school to pick up her daughter and tells her to "Get in sweetie, we're going deal shopping." Of course, her license plate says "STRUDLGRL" because her dad is the inventor of Toaster Strudels. Seyfried's Karen Smith is still reporting the news and using her "ESPN" to say that there's a 30 percent chance it's already Wednesday.

As the commercial goes on, viewers are taken back through time and catch up with some other fan favorites, such as Rajiv Surendra's Kevin Gnapoor, who is now a father to Kevin Junior, and Daniel Franzese's Damian Leigh. One other thing to mention is that Cady is now North Shore's guidance counselor, and she is still saying "Grool." Missy Elliot makes a surprise appearance as a gym/sex ed teacher, and instead of teaching the students about chlamydia and sex, she's teaching them about Walmart's Black Friday deals. It's not a Mean Girls reference until there's a talent show performance to "Jingle Bell Rock," and it was positively perfect. Girl World may be at peace, but Deal World is not.

The Mean Girls commercial comes just a couple of months ahead of the Mean Girls musical feature film heading to theaters. The film was initially going to premiere on Paramount+, but it was announced in September that it would instead move to a theatrical release. Reneé Rapp, Christopher Briney, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Avantika Vandanapu star in the film. Tina Fey once again portrays Ms. Norbury and wrote the screenplay, as well as produces the film alongside Lorne Michaels. Even though it's been 19 years since Mean Girls first premiered, it's clear the film is still so fetch.