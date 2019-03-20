‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ Trailer Released With Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt in Action

The trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is officially here, arriving on Wednesday, March 20.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a Western TV series, while Brad Pitt is his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. DiCaprio’s character lives next to Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, and the film will include the Manson murders, in which Charles Manson’s followers killed Tate and several others in August 1969.

The trailer finds Rick and Cliff giving an interview together interspersed with shots from the film, including ’60s scenery, Sharon dancing, Rick shooting a gun and performing on a variety show and Cliff showing off his fighting skills.

The project also stars Al Pacino, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham and Luke Perry, among others. The movie will be Perry’s last film role, releasing posthumously after the actor suddenly passed away in March after suffering a stroke. The late Burt Reynolds was also cast in the project but was replaced by his friend Bruce Dern after his death.

The first poster for the movie was released on March 18 and sees Pitt and DiCaprio dressed in era-appropriate clothing and standing in front of a yellow car, which is in turn pictured in front of the infamous “Hollywood” sign.

One day later, the studio shared a poster featuring Robbie as Tate, with the actress wearing a black sweater, white skirt and white leather boots and standing in front of a movie theater.

Last year, Tarantino described the film as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton, former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.”

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” he added, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will arrive in theaters on July 26.

Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures