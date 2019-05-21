‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Quentin Tarantino’s New Movie, Trailer Released

Columbia Pictures has released the first full-length trailer for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The more than two-minute-long clip shows Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCpario), the former star of a Western TV series, dealing with the fate of being a “has been” in Hollywood while his neighbor, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), enjoys her rising stardom. Meanwhile, Kitty Kat (Margaret Qualley) sets out on a path to recruit Booth to join the Manson family.

The trailer’s release came just hours ahead of its debut at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 21, and a full two months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release. In a bid on the film’s official Twitter account, Tarantino urged those able to see it this week to refrain from spilling details.

“I love Cinema. You love Cinema,” the director wrote. “It’s the journey of discovering a story for the first time. I’m thrilled to be here in Cannes to share Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked hard to create something original.”

Set in 1969, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood follows Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), during the Manson Family-era of the ’60s in Hollywood. Both are struggling to make it in Hollywood, though Dalton’s neighbor, Sharon Tate, is a rising star.

Currently, it is unclear whether or not Tarantino’s film will deviate from history, in which Tate, who was eight months pregnant, was brutally murdered at her home by the Manson family alongside Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring, and Steven Parent.

In addition to DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, the project also stars Al Pacino, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, and Lena Dunham. Late actor Luke Perry also stars in the film, marking his last credited role following his sudden death in March of this year after he suffered a stroke.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino has said of the film. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuts in theaters on July 26, two weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murders.