Watch: First ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Released

After a short teaser clip was released on Monday, the first full-length trailer for Ocean’s 8 has officially dropped, and it’s safe to say the movie looks nothing short of epic.

Full of stylistic nods to the original Ocean’s trilogy, the movie feels fresh and modern, with the all-star cast looking poised to deliver a set of powerhouse performances.

Starring Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s sister Debbie Ocean, the film sees Debbie fresh out of prison and ready to pull off a major heist at the Met Gala in New York City. The all-female cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter.

“We’re not a reboot,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly of the film. “We’re just a this is what’s happening in 2017. It’s not even a passing of the torch. It’s a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women.”

She also noted that if the film receives negative comments, the cast won’t hesitate to clap back.

“I’ll tell you, we’ve got some feisty women that will fight right back,” Bullock said. “It’s like, let’s just take a breath and let’s just see if we come up with something fun. There should be a moratorium. There should be a rule, you’re not allowed to say anything nasty until after it comes out. Obviously that’s never going to happen.”

