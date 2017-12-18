Watch the ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Teaser

Just days after the release of the film’s first poster, the first teaser for Ocean’s 8 has officially dropped.

The film, which is set in the same universe as the Ocean’s trilogy, stars Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, the sister of Clooney’s Ocean’s character Danny Ocean, who recruits a crew of female cons to pull off a major heist of her own at the Met Gala in New York City.

Set to a version of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” the clip begins with Blanchett’s character asking Bullock’s character, “Why do you need to do this?” A montage of the other ladies then follows, with a shot of a diamond necklace and earrings giving a little insight into the group’s heist. In addition, one shot sees Bullock sitting in front of a marker that appears to indicate that Danny Ocean passed away in 2018.

The short clip seems to indicate that the film will follow the stylish theme set by the previous Ocean’s films, but the powerhouse women present in this new iteration are sure to set their own standard with a series of epic performances.

The first full trailer for the film will drop on Tuesday, and the movie is set for release on June 8, 2018.

