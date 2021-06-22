Nicolas Cage's New Pig Revenge Movie Has the Internet Raving

Nicolas Cage's next movie is titled Pig, and it's a dramatic revenge flick that has the Internet raving. In the film, Cage plays a truffle hunter named Rob "who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness" but "must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped." The film is set to be released in theaters on July 19.

In the trailer, which was released this month, Cage goes on a dark and brooding journey to get his pig back, and it's revealed that he was once a famed and respected chef. He appears to have turned away from his previous life but left a lot behind in doing so. In addition to Cage, Pig also stars Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Adam Arkin (Sons of Anarchy), Nina Belforte, and Gretchen Corbett (The Rockford Files). The film was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski and is co-produced by Cage. The first trailer has had social media users cheering and we've collected some of their reactions below. Scroll down to see what Cage fans are saying about Pig!