Nicolas Cage's New Pig Revenge Movie Has the Internet Raving
Nicolas Cage's next movie is titled Pig, and it's a dramatic revenge flick that has the Internet raving. In the film, Cage plays a truffle hunter named Rob "who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness" but "must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped." The film is set to be released in theaters on July 19.
In the trailer, which was released this month, Cage goes on a dark and brooding journey to get his pig back, and it's revealed that he was once a famed and respected chef. He appears to have turned away from his previous life but left a lot behind in doing so. In addition to Cage, Pig also stars Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Adam Arkin (Sons of Anarchy), Nina Belforte, and Gretchen Corbett (The Rockford Files). The film was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski and is co-produced by Cage. The first trailer has had social media users cheering and we've collected some of their reactions below. Scroll down to see what Cage fans are saying about Pig!
“There’s nothing here for you anymore.”— NEON (@neonrated) June 17, 2021
Official Trailer.
PIG starring Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff.
In Theatres July 16. pic.twitter.com/N4XmMD3ldx
"Nicolas Cage is going to go down as the greatest actor of all-time. I said what I said," one fan tweeted after watching the Pig trailer.
Don’t steal Nicholas Cage’s pig or you will become crispy Bacon! pic.twitter.com/1iSeFMOQe8— Josh❤️ Loki & Luca #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) June 18, 2021
"This looks wonderful. Nicolas Cage as a chef turned woodsman living with his truffle pig is something I did not see coming," someone else added.
I'm all in pic.twitter.com/hd20qxC1FG— Mike Dorsey (@DorseyFilm) June 17, 2021
"F— YES," one thrilled fan exclaimed. "Looks like we'll get the whole spectrum from Cage on this one, totally ready!"
Bro, like, deadass. 🥲 Early Oscar contender. The GOAT is back in the saddle rn.— Hobo King (@HoboKing20) June 17, 2021
"Already looks like an absolute masterpiece," one other Twitter user stated.
GIVE ME BACK MY PIG!! pic.twitter.com/4wy4yIye8o— Fella (@zhaander) June 17, 2021
"I'm having emotions... over a pig," a Twitter user wrote. "I have no choice but to see this movie."
The movie we didn’t know we needed in 2021! pic.twitter.com/Zn1DtMlCXx— Poe Productions Digital Marketing Agency (@PoeCreative) June 18, 2021
"Dude Nic Cage is having an absolute RENAISSANCE in his career [and] I have been [and] am so here for it," somebody else offered.
Nicolas Cage is so charismatic that he can make a story about a pet pig trend like a summer blockbuster.— Art Tavana (@arttavana) June 17, 2021
"We got Willy's Wonderland and now this. What a great time to be a Nic Cage fan," a final fan tweeted.