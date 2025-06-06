Nick Jonas Will Reportedly Star in Iconic Hard Rock Band’s Biopic

One Jonas Brother is taking on an unexpected biopic role.

Nick Jonas, former Disney Channel star, is in talks to play KISS lead singer Paul Stanley in a new movie according to a new report from Deadline.

The film, entitled Shout It Out Loud, will cover the creation of the classic rock band in the 1970s. McG (real name Joseph McGinty Nichol), director of Charlie’s Angels (2000), Terminator Salvation, and The Babysitter, will helm the new biopic.

Jonas, unsurprisingly, will do his own singing in the film. It’s hardly a surprise for the actor, who grew up acting on Broadway at the age of eight before forming a globally-famous boy band with his older brothers.

The youngest Jonas brother truly rose to acting fame with his 2016 role in the satirical horror-drama Goat about college fraternities. Shortly after, he starred in MMA series Kingdom as a young gay man who had to hide his sexuality in a family full of fighters.

The film will focus on the band’s formation in the 70s, and Stanley’s insecurities as the front man of a rock band. “I was deaf in one ear and had a slight deformity that made me look different,” Stanley once said. “I was this short, fat kid, and music became my salvation, a place to hide and dream. And when I played music, there were always girls around.”

There is currently no word on who will play fellow KISS founding member Gene Simmons in the movie.

The film will go into production sometime in early 2026.