Many people have been waiting to see this movie since it first premiered in theaters.

The release window for Godzilla Minus One ended up being a frustration for fans who wanted to catch the Oscar-winning film after it started garnering great reviews. Due to the release of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire and deals between Godzilla parent Toho and Legendary Pictures.

According to Indiewire, June 1 became the day that home releases of Godzilla Minus One could begin, forcing it into a six-month delayed release. It seems to be a tough decision for the company, though it seems that fans of the monster franchises are spoiled for choice at this point.

With this knowledge, Netflix users likely would think the streamer would take advantage of the film's success and promote its debut on the platform on Saturday night. Instead, they only tweeted about its availability at 9 p.m. PT and avoided making a big deal about the date.

Still, Godzilla Minus One is there and available for all to see. No word on a home video release or if the black and white release of the film will be included on Netflix in the future. At least one of the better films of the year is now available for all to see if they so please.