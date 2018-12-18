Netflix’s New Movie ‘Roma’ Hailed as Best Film of the Year

Netflix recently released a new movie titled Roma, and it is being widely hailed as the best film of the year.

Roma is a black & white drama written and directed by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men).

“Set in the early 1970s, the film is a semi-autobiographical take on Cuarón’s upbringing in Mexico City, and follows the life of a live-in housekeeper to a middle-class family,” a summary of the film reads.

As reviews of the film began to roll in, it quickly became clear that Roma sits high atop many end-of-the-years lists as the best film released in 2018.

The Citizen Times reported that — along with The Favourite — Roma was chosen as one of the best films of the year by The Southeastern Film Critics Association.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the Vancouver Film Critics Circle awarded Roma the prizes for both best picture and best foreign-language film of 2018.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Roma holds a score of 96% Fresh, with over 250 critics reviews praising the film with high remarks.

“Roma finds writer-director Alfonso Cuarón in complete, enthralling command of his visual craft – and telling the most powerfully personal story of his career,” the site’s Critics Consensus reads.

“Alfonso Cuaron’s new film, Roma, gives you so much to see in each new vignette, in every individual composition, in fact, that a second viewing becomes a pleasurable necessity rather than a filmgoing luxury,” Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips writes in his review of the film on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Cuarón’s film is quotidian and extraordinary at the same time,” adds Salon’s Gary M. Kramer. “It is about change and how we adapt and grow. It is about love and sometimes the lack of it. It is a rapturous magnum opus, that is heartbreaking, devastating, and life affirming all at once.”

“Alive in a way that few movies are, Roma is a sumptuous piece of filmmaking, a gorgeous look at life on a grand scale told through the prism of one family,” Detroit News writer Adam Graham said of the film.

Roma is simultaneously playing in select theaters around the nation while also streaming right now on Netflix, available for users to queue up anytime.