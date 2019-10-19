Netflix Abruptly Scraps Mads Mikkelsen Movie 1 Week Before Filming

The filming of a highly-anticipated Netflix original movie has come to a surprising stop just one week before shooting was slated to begin, Deadline reports. The film was to be directed by Alexander Payne and star Mads Mikkelsen. It’s unclear exactly why production was halted before it even started, but it may have something to do with the real-life journalist who the film is based on.

According to Deadline, Norwegian journalist and author Karl Ove Knausgard had an “out” in his contract and decided he didn’t want to have his story brought to life on the small screen. Netflix reportedly made efforts to keep things on track but were unsuccessful.

The movie is about a father, played by Mikkelsen, who goes on a cross-country American road trip with his teenage son while he’s writing a story for his newspaper. Netflix reportedly outbid several other distributors to win the rights to the film, Deadline reported last month. Filming was set to begin in Denmark this month. The movie’s release was supposed to line up with the 2020 awards season in an attempt to earn Netflix some hardware.

This news comes on the heels of Netflix cancelling two shows that were fan favorites. Last month, it was announced that Bojack Horseman will be coming to an end after its two-part Season 6. Aaron Paul, who plays Todd Chavez on the show, tweeted about it being canceled.

“We had a wonderful time making Bojack. Couldn’t be more proud,” Paul wrote. “Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.”

In August, the steaming service cancelled The OA after just two seasons. The show’s co-creator Brit Marling assured fans that there is a proper ending to the show.

“From the very beginning when we were on our own daydreaming a story, we definitely thought how can we construct something that, many seasons out, has a satisfying end? So there is an end and there is an answer to every riddle and nothing is done to just be sound and fury going nowhere,” she said. “It all goes somewhere. And as to whether or not we get to tell that, I certainly hope that we do. There is a place that season two already begins in our minds and a place in which it ends.”

Other recent controversial Netflix cancellations include Designated Survivor, Tuca & Bertie and Trinkets.