‘Nanny McPhee’ Fans Mourn Death of Young Star Raphael Coleman

Fans of the 2005 family film Nanny McPhee are mourning the death of Raphael Coleman, the former child actor who played Eric Brown in the Emma Thompson movie. Coleman died last week after collapsing while jogging. He was 25 years old.

Coleman’s stepfather Cartsen Jensen and his mother Liz announced his death in separate Facebook posts. Jensen said Coleman had no known health issues before his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will never forget you, we say in a farewell greeting to the dead,” Jensen wrote in Danish. “But when it’s your own child, it’s your genes, your whole body, something greater than the word I who forever refuse to accept the judgment of death. Raph wasn’t my child, even though I was close to him. But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother’s eyes, and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life.”

Liz shared a message on social media, which was later posted on the Extinction Rebellion Facebook page. Coleman was a leading member of the activist group. His nickname within the group was “Iggy Fox.”

“You were a force of nature, and now you are a new kind of force: you are atoms of chlorophyll, you are water, you are an ants nest, you are moss on a stone, a birds feather, a wolf’s paw print, a tiger, a tree, a praying mantis, a stingray, a squirrel,” Liz wrote on Facebook. “You are the sky and the sea and the forests and the mountains and the marshes and the deserts and everything in between. With your scientist’s and your writer’s eye, I think that’s how you’d see it.”

After Nanny McPhee, Coleman made three films in 2009. He focused on climate activism in recent years and was arrested for vandalizing the Brazilian Embassy during the Amazon Rainforest fires, his stepfather said.

Scroll on to see how Nanny McPhee fans are remembering Coleman.

“Very Sorry to Hear of the Very Sad Passing”

Very sorry to hear of the very sad passing of Raphael Coleman who played Eric in Nanny McPhee pic.twitter.com/XFvCD9msen — MirrenThompsonStreep (@HelenEmmaMeryl) February 10, 2020

“Sad News”

Sad 😢 — Love (@Love88471041) February 10, 2020

So sad to hear Raphaël Coleman has died R.I.P 💔😢 my favourite character in Nanny McPhee was always Sebastian ❤ pic.twitter.com/SVxGQkRPGM — Danielle Johnson (@DanniJavaid94) February 10, 2020

“So Sad”

Wow this is so sad. RIP 💔 https://t.co/J6MdjQ3Ih9 — Zoe 🥀 (@pinkxclouds) February 10, 2020

Sad news as we hear #RaphaëlColeman has died he will always be remembered in the classic family film #NannyMcPhee a lost talent. https://t.co/FgsnLaBx9V — luke’s screen facts (@lukescreenfacts) February 10, 2020

“Condolences to the Family”

“RIP and Condolences to the family!!!!” one fan wrote on Facebook.

“Prayers for his family,” another added.

“Rest in heaven,” another wrote.

“Thoughts and Prayers”

“My thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends. May you RIP and God Bless you all,” another fan wrote on Facebook.

“My Condolences,” another wrote.

Heartbroken

Raphaël Coleman RIP. How very sad and tragic to be taken at such a young life. #RaphaëlColeman pic.twitter.com/seLq97VJ8h — Mags (@Pukekobird) February 10, 2020

Deep Respect

“Thank you for your nice and loving description of your stepson, the hopes we associate with the generation we have raised but also to the youth of ourselves. Deep respect for Ralph from here and warmth and condolences to you, his survivor,” one fan wrote on Jensen’s Facebook page.

“Beautifully written as always… I hope you find the strength to get through this time. No parents should survive his children.. Praise his memory,” another wrote.