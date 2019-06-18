MTV Movie and TV Awards: ‘Haunting of Hill House’ Fans Flip After ‘Bird Box’ Wins ‘Most Frightened Performance’

The Haunting of Hill House and Bird Box went head-to-head during the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Monday, and fans aren’t pleased with the outcome. The Sandra Bullock-led thriller emerged victorious in the Most Frightening Performance category during the awards show.

Almost immediately after the decision was announced, Twitter was flooded with backlash from fans. Horror buffs were absolutely outraged that Bird Box beat out both The Haunting of Hill House and Hereditary. While the Netflix thriller was enjoyable for many viewers, most didn’t think it delivered more fright than others in its category.

It should have gone to The Haunting of Hill House! 😥 — Madeline Howe (@MadelineHowe26) June 18, 2019

This year’s #MTVMovieAndTVAwards are being a joke! How come Captain America didn’t win?! And what about The Challenge not winning either?! 🤷🏼‍♀️ oh and Sandra Bullock winning best fright?! Seriously? Against Haunting of Hill House?! 🙄🙄 what a joke — Danny ❤️ (@danixinhahhh) June 18, 2019

Yea I’m like 10 minutes into the mtv movie awards and I love Sandra but Haunting on hill house or hereditary should’ve gotten best scream 😑 — 𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝙇𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝘼 𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@xMuvaTokyo) June 18, 2019

The Haunting of Hill House was robbed!!! #MTVAwards — BRIANA 🎬🖤 (@briasoboojie) June 18, 2019

Wtf. Why are we giving #BirdBox Best Frightened Performance. 🙄 over Haunting of Hill House?! Stop it. #MTVMovieAndTVAwards — Tyree A. King (@tyreeaking) June 18, 2019

Nah Sandra got that over Victoria? Bird box was cool but The haunting on hill house…!!#MTVAwards — Kae💋 (@PattiMayyyo) June 18, 2019

Bird Box won over The Haunting of Hill House and Hereditary? pic.twitter.com/i80Kvmiwx2 — 🦋 6 Years with BTS! 🦋 (@KookYoon_9793) June 18, 2019

Bullock was in attendance at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, and delivered a powerful speech after her win was announced. The 54-year-old talked a bit in her speech about why she accepted the role, and it had to do with her kids.

“I made Bird Box because my children asked me why I never made anything for them,” she said. “So when Bird Box crossed my path, I knew this was a story I needed to make because it was about family. And when I finished the film, I went to my babies and I said, ‘Here, mommy made this for you. And even though you can’t see it until you’re 21 — because apparently a movie about being a mommy is a horror film — you will know when you see it that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you.”

She went on to recall how she told her children that like her character, she would go to the ends of the Earth for her kids. Bullock said, “family’s what you fight for.”

“And when I was finished,” she recalled. “My son looked at me with his big, beautiful eyes and he said, ‘Mommy, it was superhero movies I was talking about. Those are the films you should be making. Superheroes are the ones doing the important work right now.’ I grounded him.”

Bullock’s son still got to hang with a few heroes. She brought him along with her to the MTV Movie and TV Awards, where he was able to rub elbows with the likes of Gal Gadot and Brie Larson.

While The Haunting of Hill House didn’t win at the MTV Movie and TV Awards like fans would have liked, it has been nominated for several awards at different awards shows and even won a few times. The film won at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for Best TV Series and again at the IGN Summer Movie Awards.