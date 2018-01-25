‘Mission Impossible – Fallout’ Synopsis Revealed

The sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible series is still in the process of releasing its first trailer, but the official synopsis for the film has been released.

The latest installment in the franchise, titled Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “finds Ethan Hunt and his IMF team along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.”

Returning to the Impossible Missions Force are Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, to help Cruise in the movie.

Cruise, who has starred in each of the franchise’s stories, made his Instagram debut by posting an image of the production’s clipboard, which shared the title of the new installment of Ethan Hunt’s adventures.

“Get ready,” the actor teased.

Production on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth installment of the franchise, kicked off in April 2016, but production was temporarily shut down in August 2017 after Cruise sustained an injury after leaping from one building and slamming into another.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill, Sian Brooke, Frederick Schmidt and Angela Bassett.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is set to hit theaters on July 27.