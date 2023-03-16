Mila Kunis Lands Her Next Movie Role

That 70s Show alum Mila Kunis will star alongside Michael Keaton in the upcoming comedy film, Goodrich. The movie follows the life of an art dealer, Andy Goodrich (Keaton). Goodrich marks Keaton's first comedy role since starring in a string of drama projects. He is prepping his return to his iconic role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash. It marks 31 years since the last time he played the character. Filming for Goodrich is expected to begin in LA in April.

Kunis will star as Andy's pregnant grown daughter, Grace. She's been in several comedy projects outside of her role as Jackie Burkhart in That 70's Show, a role she landed when she was 15. She also played in the franchise Bad Moms and Bad Moms 2, and voiced the role of Meg in the animated series Family Guy.

Keaton is executive producing the movie. Amy Pascal is also an executive producer. Hallie Meyers-Shyer will write and direct.

Kunis starred in Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, based on the book by Jessica Knoll. She was also a producer on the project.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the 2010 psychological horror film Black Swan opposite Natalie Portman. Black Swan was critically acclaimed, with Portman starring as Nina, a ballerina who lives for the art. When the company's artistic director decides to replace his prima ballerina for their opening production of Swan Lake, Nina is the first choice, but she competes with newcomer Lily ( Kunis), who she also becomes friends with. The two quickly become enemies as Nina's dark and twisted side emerges.

The mother of two started her production company, Orchard Farm Productions, with Cameron Curtis and Lisa Sterbakov. In 2014, the company launched a first-look deal with ABC.