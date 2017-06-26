First Clip From Thriller ‘Midnighters’ Shows Off The Hitchcock Vibe

Director of The Walking Dead and Scream TV series Julius Ramsey made his feature directorial debut with Midnights, which recently premiered at the LA Film Festival last week. You can check out the very first clip of a tense encounter above!

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Midnight, New Year’s Eve: when all the hopes of new beginnings come to life – except for Lindsey and Jeff Pittman, whose strained marriage faces the ultimate test after they cover up a terrible crime and find themselves entangled in a Hitchcockian web of deceit and madness. From Walking Dead director Julius Ramsay, Midnighters is a layered, enigmatic thriller set in the Gothic backwoods of New England – the perfect place to get away with murder.”

One of the programmers of the LAFF explained the film as, “Uncompromising and intense, first-time director Julius Ramsay has crafted a highly stylized and visually scintillating suspense thriller.”

As opposed to being a film full of gore, Midnighters appears to emphasize performances, cinematography, and an overall sense of dread to get a reaction from its audiences, a trend more films have been leaning into, like the recent It Comes At Night or last year’s The Witch.

The film also appears to explore a familiar story, as one of the segments in Creepshow 2 showed a woman haunted by her accidental collision with a hitchhiker and how she was tormented by the thought of her crime. Additionally, the inciting incident in Season 2 of FX’s Fargo involved a woman accidentally hitting the youngest son in a crime family and her attempt to cover things up, only for things to go horribly wrong in every conceivable manner.

In 2014, Essoe proved herself to be one of the most exciting genre actresses to watch with the horror film Starry Eyes, in which she starred as an actress willing to do whatever it took to become a star. What begins with a series of bizarre auditions descends into a partnership with an iconic horror studio that incorporates sexual favors, sacrifices, and an alliance with supernatural forces.

Between Essoe’s abilities as an actress and Ramsay’s directorial eye, Midnighters will be one of our most anticipated horror outings of the year.