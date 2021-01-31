Michelle Pfeiffer Open to Joining Michael Keaton in 'Batman' Role Return on Big Screen

✖

Michelle Pfeiffer said she would be interested in playing Catwoman again on the big screen, but no one has asked her yet. Pfeiffer played Selina Kyle in Tim Burton's 1992 movie Batman Returns, starring opposite Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne. Since Keaton is set to reprise almost three decades later in the upcoming The Flash solo movie, fans have been hoping Pfeiffer could appear as well.

"I would if anyone asked me but no one's asked me yet," Pfeiffer told ScreenRant last week. Pfeiffer was promoting her new movie, Azazel Jacobs' French Exit, which co-stars Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts. The film is an adaptation of Patrick DeWitt's book about a Manhattan socialite who is living on the last of her inheritance and moves to Paris with her son and cat. French Exit is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 12.

Over the years, Pfeiffer has been asked about playing Catwoman again, which is proof of the staying power of her performance in Batman Returns. In November 2017, she told the New York Times she would have made a solo Catwoman movie "in a heartbeat." She explained, “I loved that part. I felt like I was just getting comfortable and getting used to the claws and the mask, just figuring out how to move in all of that. There was a little bit of talk about that, then that kind of faded away."

Hopefully, for Pfeiffer, a new Catwoman costume would be much more comfortable than the one she wore in 1992. In another 2017 interview, she told The Hollywood Reporter it was the "most uncomfortable" costume she ever wore. "They had to powder me down, help me inside, and then vacuum-pack the suit," she recalled. "They'd paint it with a silicon-based finish to give it its trademark shine." More recently, Pfeiffer revealed that she still has Selina's whip from the movie.

The solo Flash movie has been in the works for years and is expected to help reorganize the DC Comics movie universe. Keaton's Batman will make his first appearance since 1992, while Ben Affleck's version of Batman is also set to appear. Ezra Miller will play The Flash, after appearing as the Scarlet Speedster in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Andy Muschietti (It) is directing with a script by Christina Hodson. The movie is scheduled for release on Nov. 4, 2022. Filming will reportedly start in April.