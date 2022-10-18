Michael B. Jordan Fights Jonathan Majors in 'Creed 3' Trailer





Creed 3 will hit theatres in a few months, and the first trailer for the film has been released. The trailer shows Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) reuniting with a childhood friend named Damian (Jonathan Majors). Damian is angry that Adonis has had a successful boxing career while he has been in prison. It ultimately leads to a huge boxing match between Adonis and Damian, and the fans can find out who wins when the film is released on March 3, 2023.

Not only is Jordan starring in Creed 3, but the 35-year-old actor is making his directorial debut in the film. During a virtual press conference, Jordan talked about why he wanted to direct the third installment of the Creed franchise. "I think for me it was the perfect time," Jordan said. "I think growing up on set, in the industry over 20 years – I started out doing background work and extra work and just kind of just seeing the sets evolve, seeing everybody's job, seeing how a real production's storytelling took place. I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision.

"So to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at, and also at 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young man, as a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share that, share a piece of myself with the world – through these characters and through this story."

(Photo: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Creed 3 is not only the third movie in the Creed franchise, but it's also the ninth movie in the Rocky universe. The new film is the first in the franchise that doesn't feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. However, Stallone serves as a producer through Balboa Productions. Ryan Coogler, who is known for directing Black Panther, the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Creed, returns as a producer.

In the press conference, Jordan also talked about working with Majors. "I think he's extremely talented," Jordan said. "The world is finding out daily, you know, how incredible this man is in the work that he does, is finally getting the props that's due. And Jonathan was incredible, man. He showed up every day ready, ready to go to war, ready to work. You know, me and him bonded in a way that I never had an opportunity to. And I guess it's my first time directing that relationship between, you know, director and actor. I really understand that now, and it's a bond that will last forever."