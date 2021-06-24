Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Escaping the Palace' Movie Coming to Lifetime — Watch the Trailer

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ongoing struggle with the Royal Family is still extremely current news, but Lifetime is striking while the iron is hot and documenting the latest chapter in their love story with Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace. No release date has yet been announced, but it is expected to premiere in the fall on the Lifetime Channel. The first trailer for the TV movie dropped on Tuesday, showing that it will reach nearly to the present day, even dramatizing their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey detailing the abuse that Meghan suffered while they were living in the UK.

Starring Jordan Dean as Prince Harry and Sydney Morton as Meghan Markle, the trailer shows the couple dealing with the stress and anxiety of royal life, with Harry dramatically declaring "I see you literally being hounded to death and I’m helpless to stop it." Movie Meghan is seen with Archie and declares "I am the person who is strong and gets things right" before the couple promises each other "I can’t lose you."

This isn't the first time that Lifetime has made the decision to document the very recent history of Meghan and Harry's relationship. In 2018, they released Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance about their meeting and courtship. That film was popular enough to earn a sequel in 2019, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, about their first year of marriage.

Harry and Meghan have been quite candid about the abuse that Meghan suffered while they were working royals. Harry explained to Winfrey that he had fears that she would suffer the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana, in the Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See. He explained that his "biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did." Harry explained that he saw history potentially repeating itself, which is one of the reasons they moved away from the UK. "History was repeating itself," Harry explained. "My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white. And now look at what’s happened. You wanna talk about history repeating itself, they’re not gonna stop until she dies."