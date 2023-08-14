Meghan Markle's Hallmark Co-Star Reveals What It's Really Like to Work With Her

A 2016 Hallmark Channel movie starring Meghan Markle made a surprise return to the headlines this month and it just so happens that Markle's co-star Kristoffer Polaha discussed it in an interview earlier this summer. Markle and Polaha play two of the romantic leads in Dater's Handbook along with Jonathan Scarfe. Polaha said that he and Markle got along great, but he was surprised to see her rise to global stardom just a few months later.

In June, before the SAG-AFTRA labor strike began, Polaha spoke with TV Insider about his career. Many actors might skip over a made-for-TV movie in a career retrospective, but considering that Markle was his co-star, it makes sense that Polaha talked about it. He said: "Meghan [Markle] and I hit it off like gangbusters, and we had the best time making that movie." He also said that neither he nor Markle really had a clear grasp of Hallmark and its target audience, but ironically, Dater's Handbook would exceed that audience when Markle began dating a real-life prince.

"That movie became special because, obviously, here was a movie that we didn't think many people would see beyond – we didn't understand what Hallmark was at the time, neither one of us," he said. "And then of course, Meghan met Harry later that year and the entire Commonwealth watched that movie over and over and over again. That was kind of the high point of that, getting to know her."

As for himself, the movie also foreshadowed Polaha's rise to prominence. He said: "If you notice, we go to play miniature golf, and there are dinosaurs in the miniature golf course. It was almost like a time travel thing because I ended up doing Jurassic World about two years later." These days, Polaha is best known for playing Wyatt in Jurassic World Dominion and for a brief appearance in Wonder Woman 1984. He has also appeared on The Good Doctor, Little Fires Everywhere and Ballers, among other things.

Dater's Handbook is a rom-com about a successful businesswoman named Cass (Markle) who is frustrated with her stalled love life and decides to follow the advice of a self-help book. She soon finds herself caught between two burgeoning romances – one with safe and dependable George (Scarfe) and the other with passionate Robert (Polaha). She needs to decide for herself when to stop listening to the advice that got her this far in the first place.

Dater's Handbook has aired a few times on Hallmark this month but it seems to be trending particularly because it has been added to the catalog on Peacock. You can stream the movie there now.