Megan Fox's New Thriller 'Till Death' One Step Closer to Release Date

The upcoming Megan Fox-starring suspense thriller Till Death is now officially one step closer to a premiere. According to the latest update on the film from Deadline, Till Death is slated for a summer theatrical and on demand release after Screen Media got the U.S. rights to Millennium Media's highly-anticipated film.

The deal marks the third collaboration between Screen Media and Millennium and follows last year's The Outpost and the Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, and Sam Neill- starring film Blackbird. It was confirmed in a statement by co-producer Jeffrey Greenstein, who said, "at a time when people need entertainment more than ever, we couldn't be more excited to team with Screen Media again to bring the world this unique and thrilling film that will certainly be a welcomed distraction." A separate statement from Screen Media praised Fox's "gritty performance" in the movie, which they said "will leave you on the edge of your seat right up until the very end."

In Till Death, Fox stars as Emma, who wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband following "a romantic evening in their secluded lake house. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers and escape her husband's twisted plan," per a synopsis provided by Deadline. Directed by S.K. Dale, the award-winning horror short The Coatmaker who will be making his feature directorial debut with the film, Till Death also stars Callan Mulvey (Russo Brothers' upcoming The Gray Man), Eoin Macken (George RR Martin's Nightflyers), Aml Ameen (HBO's I May Destroy You), and Jack Roth (Medici), though their exact roles have not been revealed. Along with Greenstein, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Tanner Mobley, Yariv Lerner, Les Weldon, and Rob Van Norden also produce, with Jason Carvey having written the screenplay.

While Fox has added a number of credits to her name over the years, Till Death will mark her first foray into the horror genre since she starred in 2009's cult classic Jennifer's Body, the comedy horror film written by Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama that starred Fox as demonically possessed high school girl who kills her male classmates. Screen Rant reports that Till Death "holds the distinction of being one of the first feature films to shoot entirely during" the ongoing pandemic. Filming began in Bulgaria on August 5, with production wrapping on September 12. The film is set to debut sometime this summer, though an exact premiere date has not yet been announced.