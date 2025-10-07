Marvel’s Kevin Feige Recently Teased What’s Next for the MCU

Kevin Feige is sharing an update on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Studios president and Marvel Entertainment CCO told a group of journalists that the next seven years of the MCU are already planned out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s traditionally a five-year plan,” he said via Variety. “I think it goes to 2032 right now.” Feige has led Marvel and the MCU since Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man kicked off the cinematic universe in 2008. This year has already seen three MCU films with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but since the MCU’s Infinity Saga came to a close with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, there hasn’t been nearly as much fanfare in the last few years, both with the feature films and TV shows.

Shutterstock

That being said, there is still a lot to look forward to, including the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, as well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day in 2026, among others. Feige also confirmed that Secret Wars will conclude the current Multiverse Saga and provide a “reset” for the MCU.

As Marvel continues to pump out a maximum of three films a year, the TV output will also be slowing down and might even see just one live-action show per year. While a chunk of the Marvel and Disney+ shows released already have had big ties to the feature films like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel, there will be less overlap with the future shows, like the Marvel Netflix shows and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. While they had small ties to the films, they didn’t have too big a connection, aside from the earlier seasons of AOS, when it came to the collapse of S.H.I.E.L.D.

“I think allowing a TV show to be a TV show is what we’re returning to,” Feige shared. Of course, there will be some connections between the films and shows still, as Jon Bernthal is reprising his role as Punisher from Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again for the new Spider-Man film. “Where we have great actors playing great characters, I think it would be fun to see them multiple places,” he said. “But the output will be much less.”

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ MS. MARVEL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Daniel McFadden. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Meanwhile, it’s unknown right now if there will still be a focus on women, people of color and LGBTQ characters like there has been in projects such as Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo will return, especially with Marvel’s reduced output. Feige apparently wasn’t worried, saying, “Marvel represents the world outside your window. I’ve always said it, before DEI and woke became a thing, and after DEI and woke became a thing — are we after? I don’t think so.” He also called Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star Iman Vellani “one of the greatest bits of casting we’ve ever done. I can’t wait to see her somewhere.”

Some fans have been hoping that “somewhere” will be a Young Avengers film or show, after Vellani’s Kamala Khan recruited Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop to be part of a young superhero team. All Feige had to say was, “Potentially.” He continued, “In that case, it comes down to where’s the best story and where is the best strange alchemy. Who would be fun to see them with? Each other, because that’s what the Young Avengers are, but also mixing it up more.”

Shutterstock

If that happens, one character that might not show up is Into the Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales, as Feige said, “That is nowhere,” in terms of the character showing up in the MCU. “We’ve been told to stay away.”

At the very least, it seems like we can expect other Marvel characters to return, such as those from Moon Knight and The Eternals, the latter of which was teased to get a sequel, which never happened. “I don’t know that it’s any of the specific ones you just named, but yes, that is part of the plan: Characters we’ve introduced post-Endgame will pop up again in some of the upcoming movies and beyond,” Feige said. “The fun of the comics is anyone popping up anywhere.”

Marvel Studios

As for making more movies centering on a single character like Shang-Chi instead of a team-up film, Feige explained, “We were talking about a structure of an upcoming post-Secret Wars movie that I won’t name,” he says. “But I will say, like Shang-Chi, [it’s] getting back to what genre haven’t we done and want to do, and how could this movie be that genre? [We would] focus on a singular storyline by embracing a certain genre we haven’t seen in a while.”

Even though the MCU post-Infinity Saga has been hard to get used to, Marvel is certainly keeping fans on their toes and continuing to release some favorites, even if it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. It also sounds like there is a lot more planned, and despite plans having changed at times, what is clear is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not going anywhere any time soon. The next Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026. Miniseries Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ this December.