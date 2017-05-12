Marilyn Manson Is Amazingly Creepy In New Trailer

Marilyn Manson brings us to the edge of our seats in the latest trailer release for Corey Asraf and John Swab’s feature-length debut, Let Me Make You A Martyr.

The bold drama, starring Sons of Anarchy‘s Mark Boone Junior, Niko Nicotera, and Marilyn Manson centers on two siblings caught in a storm of paternal abuse, forbidden love, and revenge.



Building off the filmmaking duo’s short film Judas’ Chariot, which went to Cannes 2014, Let Me Make a Martyr follows adoptive siblings Drew (Niko Nicotera) and June (Sam Quartin) as they set out to take down a viscous crime ring headed by their adoptive father, Larry (Mark Boone Junior, Sons of Anarchy).

Set in Tulsa, the two pick up and care for a young girl named Rooney along the way, and in the story that unfolds, the group finds themselves at the prey of a brutal hunt by Pope (Marilyn Manson), a hitman hired by Larry. In the end, the story begins to dive into the surreal.



The directing duo state, “We’ve told a story that matters, and sharing that experience with people who shaped both us as artists was an unforgettable experience.” “It felt very authentic,” Boone tells Rolling Stone.

The directors have worked on a plethora of projects since 2010. John Swab grew up in Tulsa Oklahoma and studied his uncle, Jeff Swab, who was a writer/producer in the 1990s, about the delicate elements of the filmmaking process. After establishing a career as a painter, he put his screenwriting degree from the School of Art Institute of Chicago to use by teaming up with Corey Asraf, a commercial, music video, and short film producer/director on the leap-pad of Let Me Make a Martyr, their first short film Judas’ Chariot.

The film will be released on June 6th across multiple VOD platforms, and special theater releases across the country.



May 25th – Tulsa, Ok @ Circle Cinema 7pm (two week run)

(w/ directors John Swab and Corey Asraf, actor Sam Quartin, Producers Alan Staab, Brett Swab)



May 27th- Austin, Texas @ Alamo Drafthouse (two week run)

(w/ directors John Swab and Corey Asraf, actor Sam Quartin, Associated Producer Alexander Hiers)



June 5th – Los Angeles, CA @ Sunset 5 Cinema’s (one night only)

(w/ actors Mark Boone Junior, Slaine, Niko Nicotera, Sam Quartin. Producers of the film, and select crew)



June 9th – Brooklyn, New York @ Anthology Film Archives

(w/ actors Michael Potts, Gore Abrams, and Sam Quartin. DP, and other crew)