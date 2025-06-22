Major Marvel TV Show Star to Reprise Role in New Spider-Man Movie

A major Marvel TV star is joining Tom Holland in the new Spider-Man film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daredevil and The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal will be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Bernthal made his debut as the vigilante The Punisher/Frank Castle on the Daredevil Netflix series in 2016 before eventually headlining his own show on the streamer, appropriately named The Punisher. It premiered in 2017 and ran for two seasons before ultimately getting canceled due to the dissolution of Marvel and Netflix’s partnership. The actor returned to the role earlier this year for Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again and will also be reprising the role for an untitled Punisher special on Disney+ in 2026 that he will also be co-writing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the first time that Bernthal’s Punisher will be making his way to the big screen. He actually follows Charlie Cox, who reprised his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home for a surprise cameo. It’s unknown in what capacity Bernthal will be appearing in Brand New Day, as, like all Marvel movies, much of the plot is being kept under wraps. Filming is set to kick off this summer in England, with the movie eying a July 31, 2026 release date.

From Sony and Marvel, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Along with Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are confirmed by reprising their roles as MJ and Ned. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has also been cast in an undisclosed role in the highly-anticipated film, which takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in a world where Peter Parker’s existence has been erased.

Meanwhile, this will be the second time that Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal will be working on a movie together, having previously starred in the 2017 feature Pilgrimage. During that time, they helped each other with their Marvel audition tapes, so it’s all coming full circle with the new Spider-Man film.

More information on Spider-Man: Brand New Day will likely be revealed in the coming months as filming starts, even if it’s just more casting news or small details about the plot. In the meantime, Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again, and The Punisher are all streaming on Disney+, so fans can get their Frank Castle/The Punisher fix before he makes his big-screen debut in the MCU.