Major 2025 Horror Movie Coming to HBO Max Just Weeks After Leaving Theaters

Death runs in the family… and on HBO Max too, apparently.

The just-released Final Destination: Bloodlines will make its streaming debut on HBO Max this Friday, August 1. Currently, HBO is also the streaming home of every other Final Destination movie.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was released on May 16, 2025, and was a massive critical and commercial success, netting a franchise-best $285.3 million worldwide and the best reviews of any other Final Destination with a certified fresh 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Final Destination movies are a horror franchise where the villain is always death itself. In each movie, the protagonist has a premonition of some sort of horrific accident—a bridge collapse, a car pileup, a roller coaster flying off the track—and prevents the deaths of everyone around them.

However, Death ends up claiming the lives of most of the characters anyway, thanks to various horrific and uncomfortably feasible accidents, like a tanning bed setting on fire with the occupant inside or a character slipping on soap in the shower and unintentionally strangling themselves with a shower curtain. It’s as if the entire series is constructed to make you paranoid when crossing the street.

Bloodlines is the sixth film in the series, with most critics claiming it’s the best in the franchise by a long shot. In Bloodlines, young student Stefani has a premonition of an accident from 1968 that never occurred. She discovers her grandmother had the vision and has been cheating Death ever since by living in a fortified cabin, but her grandmother is soon to pass away from cancer and now Death is coming to collect on its debt.

