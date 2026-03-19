‘Love Story’ Star in Talks for Kevin Costner Movie

Kevin Costner’s new movie is eyeing a Love Story star.

Deadline reports that Sarah Pidgeon is in talks to star alongside the Yellowstone actor and Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon MGM Studios’ new dramedy Honeymoon with Harry.

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From directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, Honeymoon with Harry is based on the book by Bart Baker. The film “follows a rough-around-the-edges man (Gyllenhaal) who ends up sharing an unwanted journey with his fiancée’s prickly, overprotective father (Costner) after a life-altering turn upends their plans. Against the backdrop of an island honeymoon, the two men clash and bicker before gradually uncovering an unexpected bond.”

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If the deal closes, Pidgeon would be playing the fiancée. Paradise and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman wrote the script and serves as executive producer with Gulfstream Pictures’ Mike Karz and Jennifer Salke via her Sullivan Street Productions banner.

Pidgeon has been making some big headlines lately for her role as Carolyn Bessette opposite Paul Anthony Kelly’s John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX and Ryan Murphy’s new series Love Story. It became the most-watched limited series on Hulu and Disney+ with over 25 million hours viewed for the first five episodes. She also recently appeared in the 2026 crime drama Born to Lose, and 2025’s I Know What You Did Last Summer. Pidgeon is known for her roles as Leah Rilke in The Wilds and Young Clare in Tiny Beautiful Things. Additional credits include Lazareth, Gotham, and One Dollar.

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Upcoming, Pidgeon will star in Paul Schrader’s new erotic thriller Non Compos Mentis with Liam Hemsworth, Caleb Landry Jones, and Dianne Wiest. She made her Broadway debut in the David Adjmi play Stereophonic in 2024, receiving a Tony nomination for her role as Diana.

Additional information on Pidgeon’s possible addition to Honeymoon with Harry has not been shared, but it’s possible she will be adding another big movie to her resume. She is keeping busy following the release of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, and it wouldn’t be surprising if she manages to nab another role in the near future, whether in film or television. For now, the first seven episodes are streaming on Hulu now. New episodes release on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FX.