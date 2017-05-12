Watch The Trailer For The Sequel To Love Actually

“Here we go again.”

That’s what Liam Neeson‘s character states in the opening moments of the trailer for the Love Actually sequel, Red Nose Day Actually, which seems to have retained all of the charm of the first film.

Director Richard Curtis managed to corral the all-star ensemble cast for another go at his anthology about love in promotion of Red Nose Day, a fund raising event to raise awareness to prevent child poverty.

Red Nose Day Actually will air on NBC on Thursday, May 25, to kick off the event, giving a glimpse back into the stories and lives of the original characters from the hit 2003 romantic comedy.

The sequel short film stars original cast members Neeson, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, and Bill Nighy. The late Alan Rickman was not alive during the time of filming, so his counterpart in the film Emma Thompson will not appear in the film either.

The short already aired in the UK as a part of the Red Nose Day initiative over seas during their event in March, but additional scenes with Linney and Patrick Dempsey will be included with the film’s new broadcast on NBC.

Watch the trailer up top and learn a bit more about Red Nose Day below:

Red Nose Day (rednoseday.org) is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief Inc. (comicrelief.org), a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion globally since the campaign’s founding in 1988.

Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to raise money and awareness to end child poverty, and has raised over $60 million to date for the cause. Red Nose Day 2017 takes place on Thursday, May 25. Money raised goes to the Red Nose Day Fund, which supports programs that keep children in need safe, healthy and educated, both in America and abroad. Beneficiaries include the Boys & Girls Clubs of America; charity: water; Children’s Health Fund; Feeding America; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; National Council of La Raza; Save the Children; and The Global Fund.

Since launching in the U.S., Red Nose Day has received generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

