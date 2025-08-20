Live-Action ‘Archie’ Movie From ‘Spider-Verse’ Creators On The Way

There’s more live-action Archie on the way.

Seemingly not content with just the TV series Riverdale, Universal Pictures has announced their plans for Archie Andrews and the rest of the Archie Comics gang to appear on the big screen.

Comic book legend Tom King will write the script, and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (known for creating the 21 Jump Street reboot and the Spider-Verse franchise, among other works) will produce.

“We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences—both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen,” Lord and Miller said in a statement.

King just can’t stop working on the big-screen these days, as several of his works are soon to be pushed to live-action.

The upcoming Supergirl movie, a sequel to the just-released Superman, will be based off of his 2021 comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In addition, he will be a writer on HBO’s upcoming series Lanterns, which will likely adapt parts of his Green Lantern comic from 2016.

Plot details are under wraps, but don’t bet on the movie resembling anything remotely similar to Riverdale. It’s likely this version of Archie Andrews will be more family-friendly, closer to the comics.

Riverdale was one of the biggest oddities of the last decade, a risqué teen drama on The CW loosely based on Archie Comics. During the series’ run, it was impossible to classify to any one genre as it often directly referenced or outright stole plot points from media franchises across the board. One week would be a murder mystery with direct references to Twin Peaks, while the next week’s episode would pull cannibals and rocket launches straight from Fallout: New Vegas. It ran for 137 episodes across seven years.

Archie Comics have sold over 4 billion copies across the globe since the series began in 1942.