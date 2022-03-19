Lisa Kudrow Speaks out on a Possible ‘Romy and Michele’ Sequel

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino kicked the nostalgia for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion when they presented together at the SAG Awards, so of course, the inevitable sequel talk began. Kudrow was asked whether or not she would be down to return by Entertainment Tonight, and to her credit, she seemed game. “Tell Disney you want a sequel! Robin Schiff will figure it out. She’s got ideas brewing,” she said. “Yeah, I would. I think it would be really fun, and then a little like, ‘What are they like at our age?’”

Sorvino also expressed interest in reprising the characters, saying in an interview with Extra that “that’s always been a hope or a wish.” The actresses seem to have the same desire as the fans. “People have a hunger for it and we’d love to do it,” Sorvino said. The actress, who is currently starring In Starz’s Shining Vale, tweeted out her desire to do a sequel.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion came out in 1997 and was directed by David Mirkin. The comedy, which followed two ditzy friends who try to pass themselves off as successful businesswomen at their reunion, has become a cult classic in the years since. It also stared Janeane Garofalo and Alan Cumming.

Even if a sequel isn’t in the cards, fans were still delighted to see the bubbly duo present the Outstanding Comedy Series Ensemble Award in pantsuits of their signature pink and blue at the SAGs. “Do you think that this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?” Kudrow asked Sorvino, channeling Michele with every word.”I just realized this, we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles,” Sorvino replied, tapping into her inner Romy. Sorvino even read the nominees list off a Post-It, a nod to the hilarious film.