Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action 'Moana'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Disney announced plans for a live-action take on Moana, the studio's hit animated film. While many of the previous live-action remakes have been new takes on films at least 25 years old, the original Moana hit theaters just seven years ago. Johnson even plans to play Maui, the demi-god he voiced in the 2016 film.

Johnson and Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the project during the company's annual shareholder's meeting Monday. The studio also released a video, with Johnson announcing the project from a beach in Hawaii with his daughters. No director has been hired yet, but Jared Bush will return to write the screenplay. Johnson is also producing via his Seven Bucks Productions.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength," Johnson said during the meeting, reports The Hollywood Reporter. "I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

Moana is an original story inspired by Polynesian myths. Auli'i Cravalho voiced the title character, who disobeys her father, the chief of an island facing an ecological disaster, by trying to reunite a mystic relic with the goddess Te Fiti. During the journey, she releases Maui from his prison and hopes to save her people. Cravalho will be involved in the remake as an executive producer with Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.

Ron Clements and John Musker, who have already seen their Aladdin and The Little Mermaid be adapted into live-action movies, directed Moana. Clements, Musker, Chris Williams, Don Hall, Pamela Ribon, Aaron Kandell, and Jordan Kandell all received story credit. Lin-Mauel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina wrote the music. "How Far I'll Go" was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar, and the film itself was nominated for Best Animated Feature, but lost to fellow Disney feature Zootopia.

The Moana project shows Disney is no longer trying to keep any distance between the release of an animated film and its live-action remake. It is the second animated movie from the 21st Century to get a remake, as a Lilo & Stitch (2002) remake is in early development. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) was hired to direct.

The next live-action remake on the schedule is David Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy, which will be released directly to Disney+ on April 28. The Little Mermaid is scheduled to open on May 26, while Snow White will open on March 22, 2024. The photorealistic Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to open on July 5, 2024. Remakes of Hercules, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Sword in the Stone, Robin Hood, Bambi, and The Aristocats are in various stages of development.