'Knives Out 2' Director Reveals Title of Sequel Movie

Filmmaker Rian Johnson revealed lots of information on the Knives Out sequel on Monday, including its title: Glass Onion. The new mystery is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime "this holiday season." It will star Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc once again, but other than that it will be separate from the first movie.

The full title of Johnson's new creation is apparently Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In a series of tweets on Monday, Johnson shared this title along with a 20-second teaser for the movie. It was an animation of the title with some snappy music and the closest thing to a premiere date we've gotten yet. The filmmaker also added some commentary about the mystery genre itself, explaining how he tries to emulate legendary author Agatha Christie.

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true," Johnson wrote. "It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

"When I made Knives Out, that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being... and (ta dah) title," he continued. "Benoit Blanc's next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. MUCH MORE TO COME!"

Knives Out premiered in 2019 and seemed to be a pretty self-contained story. Perhaps that's why Johnson delivered this wordy explanation on the creative intent behind the sequel on Monday. In March of 2021, Deadline reported that Netflix had paid nearly half a billion dollars for the rights to make at least two sequels to Knives Out. Glass Onion began filming in June of 2021.

In addition to Craig, we know that the cast will include Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Ethan Hawke. The movie finished filming in September of 2021, and details have been kept incredibly secretive since then. Check back for more updates on this project as they become available.