‘Legally Blonde 3’ Romances a Valentine’s 2020 Release Date

Hours after Reese Witherspoon confirmed a third Legally Blonde movie is in the works, MGM announced a 2020 release date.

The highly-anticipated sequel will premiere on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2020, the studio announced on Twitter Thursday.

“Back in Pink in 2020!” MGM Studios’ official Twitter account wrote, along with a poster for the film.

Witherspoon, who led the cast of the first two films, confirmed rumors of a third installment on her Instagram earlier Thursday.

Sharing a short clip of herself floating on a raft in a pool in what appears to be a pink sequined bikini, Witherspoon paid tribute to one of Legally Blonde’s classic scenes to share the news.

“It’s true…” she wrote, adding the hashtag #LegallyBlonde3.

Deadline reported earlier this week that Witherspoon was in talks for the film, which she would also produce under her Hello Sunshine production company. The company has also produced other projects like Gone Girl and HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Along with Witherspoon, a portion of the creative team behind the original films will return, including producers Marc Platt, Platt Productions president Adam Siegel and screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah.

No plot details have been revealed so far, but the film is rumored to be “in the spirit” of the first film, which saw sorority girl Elle Woods (Witherspoon) head to Harvard Law School to follow boyfriend Warner (Matthew Davis), only to discover her own power along the way. The film also starred Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair and Victor Garber.

The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, was released in 2003 and saw Elle head to D.C. to work with a congresswoman (Sally Field) to attempt to pass a bill to ban animal testing. The third film will reportedly follow in the female empowerment vein of the first two, with the intention to reach the audience of the original film, as well as new fans. Some original characters are reportedly expected to return for the third movie.

Witherspoon previously talked about her desire to revisit Elle Woods, telling James Corden in 2017, “Yeah, yeah I would [do it]!”

“I think it’d be kind of cool to see her 15 years later, like what’s she doing now?” she added. “What do you think? I don’t know. But I need a good idea.”

In 2017, Witherspoon spoke about being a woman in the United States under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“It’s a great privilege to be a woman in America,” she said. “We have many rights and freedoms that a lot of women don’t have all over the world. I try to celebrate that. I try to live that to its utmost, particularly the freedom of speech, being able to express myself, create shows like this to show how important women are in our world. That’s what I try to focus on.”