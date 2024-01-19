Kurt Russell Addresses 'Big Trouble in Little China 2' Hopes

It might soon be time to return to Chinatown with Kurt Russell. The actor starred in the 1986 fantasy action comedy Big Trouble in Little China alongside Kim Cattrall, Dennis Dun, and James Hong. Directed by John Carpenter, the film centered on Russell's Jack Burton, a truck driver who helps his friend rescue his fiancée from bandits in San Francisco's Chinatown. When they go into the underworld beneath Chinatown, they come across an ancient sorcerer who must be released from a centuries-old curse.

While the film was a commercial failure, only grossing $11.1 million in the box office on a $19-25 million budget, it is considered a cult classic. A comic book series was released by Boom! Studios beginning in 2014, continuing Jack's adventures. Now Russell has revealed to ComicBook whether he will consider reprising his role, and it's pretty hopeful.

"Ya never say never," Russell shared. "If somebody were to write a great script that was better than the first one, it had something new to say, I don't know." As for who would direct, it can't be anyone but Carpenter. Even though Russell isn't too sure he would be on board, he does have a way to bring him along, and it's foolproof. "We could slap John Carpenter around a bit and say, 'Come on, John, let's go do this."

That doesn't necessarily mean that it will happen, as Big Trouble in Little China didn't do too well. It probably would be easier if the film was a box office smash, but those cult classics can do wonders as well. There would have to be enough interest from both the cast and the fans. Since Russell is already on board, depending on the script, that is one less thing to worry about.

Kurt Russell is keeping busy in the meantime. The actor can currently be seen in Apple TV+'s new sci-fi action-adventure series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. He also reprised his role as Ego from Guardians of the Galaxy in Disney+'s What If…? He has two upcoming projects, The Rivals of Amziah King and The Barbary Coast. There's always the possibility that a sequel to Big Trouble in Little China will be next, but as of now, it seems like it's only just a thought and not yet reality. Even though the film is not available to stream, it can be purchased on sites such as YouTube, Prime, and Apple TV. Sling subscribers do have access to it as well.