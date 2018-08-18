New Kevin Spacey Movie’s Box Office Opening Is Insanely Low

Kevin Spacey’s newest movie, Billionaire Boys Club was quietly dumped in theaters this weekend, grossing an abysmal $126.

The film was only released in 10 theaters across the country, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It averaged $12.60 per location, which is not even two tickets based on the national $9.27 average. It is easily the worst opening for Spacey and might not even hit $1,000 by Sunday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film was distributed by Vertical Entertainment, which already released it on VOD last month. The company decided to go ahead with its release, despite the sexual assault allegations surrounding Spacey. Vertical said it was “neither an easy nor insensitive decision” to release the film.

“We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film,” Vertical said in a statement last month.

The company continued, “We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it. At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences. In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew’s present on this film.”

Although Vertical chose to release the film, it did nothing to promote its release. There were never any red carpet events and none of the actors did interviews for it. The company did not even create an official Facebook page for the film.

Billionaire Boys Club is an ensemble drama based on a true story, with Spacey starring as Ron Levin. The top-billed stars are Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton, and the supporting cast includes Billie Lourd, Jeremy Irvine, Emma Roberts, Judd Nelson and Cary Elwes. It was directed by James Cox (Straight A’s).

Vertical appears to have randomly chosen theaters to show the film with no rhyme or reason. It was not shown in either Los Angeles or New York. The 10 thearers are located in the Phoenix; the Bay Area; Sarasota, Florida; Minneapolis/St. Paul; New Olreans; and Hartford/New Haven, Connecticut markets. The highest-grossing theater for the film was the Metro Movies 12 in Middletown, Connecticut, where the film made $45.

Last fall, more than a dozen men came forward to accuse Spacey of sexual assault or misconduct. More men have come forward in 2018, and Spacey remains under police investigation in London for allegations made there. Netflix also fired Spacey from House of Cards.

Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images