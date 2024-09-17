Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Movie Flop Reportedly Has At Least One Actor Upset

Kevin Costner's latest film Horizon has been such a devastating flop that Luke Wilson is in his feelings over the moving bombing. A source told Life & Style Magazine, that the actor was a champion for the film and is disappointed at the results. "Luke was a true believer when he signed up for Horizon," an insider claims "It was a full buy-in to Kevin's vision and the idea that his giant fan base would show up and make this the surprise hit of the summer."

Luke, 52, stars as Matthew Van Weyden in the four-part Western film directed by and starring The Bodyguard star. The first part of the film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this May. Critics were not fans of the film ahead of its release on June 28. Chapter 2 premiered recently at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 7. The third and fourth installments do not currently have release dates.

Wilson previously lauded the project, calling it "a great, one-of-a-kind thing for me to be a part of." With the outcome, he's seemingly changed his mind. "Flash forward a couple of months, and Luke looks like he's seen a ghost,"the source notes. "He's just been seriously spooked by how badly the movie did, especially with the critics. It just doesn't make sense to him, and he's freaked out by it."

Publicly, Costner's co-stars have stood by the project and the 69-year-old actor. "You have to wonder if they're not all going through what Luke is experiencing right now," the source says. "The guy has been totally rattled by the hate thrown in the direction of this movie."

Per IMdb, Chapter 1 follows "a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west." Chapter 2 picks up with families, friends and enemies discovering the lure of the Old West as the Civil War divides the country.