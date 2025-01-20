Kevin Costner Honors Whitney Houston, Re-Shares Rare ‘Bodyguard’ Photo: ‘We Lost Such a Light’

This year marks 13 years since Whitney Houston died. Houston, one of the most decorated singers of all time, passed away on February 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. At the time, she was just 48 years old. She left behind a host of celebrity friends who adored her, including her co-star from The Bodyguard, Kevin Costner. The Oscar-winner recently played tribute to his beloved leading lady.

When reflecting on his own birthday on Jan. 18, Costner shared an image featuring Houston to his Instagram Stories, writing, “This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday. We lost such a light when we lost Whitney.” The photo featured him alongside Houston and Houston’s hairstylist from the 1992 romantic thriller, with all of them smiling.

In the photo, Costner is seen standing next to the “I Will Always Love You” singer and Ellin LaVar. “Happy birthday to Kevin Costner!” the caption read. “A behind the scenes photo from The Bodyguard with Kevin, Whitney and Ellin LaVar, Whitney’s hairstylist for the film,” a fanpage shared.

Costner gave an emotional eulogy during Houston’s public memorial. He’s also spoken publicly about his fondness for her in the years since her passing.

During one Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, Costner stopped by the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet and spoke about helping keep the singer’s legacy alive. “When movies are working at their very best, they’re about moments and images that you’ll never ever forget,” Costner told the outlet.

He then referenced Houston’s rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” saing, “I don’t think we’ll ever forget when that little song came out, that she just blew up. She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same.”

Costner handpicked Houston for the role as Rachel Marron in the film. At the time, she was hesitant about the production, and was also heavily focused on her music, working on her “I’m Your Baby Tonight” world tour. Persistent, Costner held up production until Houston’s tour wrapped so that she could film the movie.